TOKYO, May 26 Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.3 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices were unchanged in April from a year ago.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier,
versus a 0.0 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
