RPT-Japan June core CPI rises 0.4 pct yr/yr
July 27, 2017 / 11:45 PM / in a day

RPT-Japan June core CPI rises 0.4 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.4 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain.
    Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices were unchanged in June from a year ago.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.2 percent in July from a year earlier,
versus a 0.1 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

