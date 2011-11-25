TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's corporate services price index (CSPI) rose 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI OCT SEPT AUG OCT INDEX Year-on-year +0.1 0.0* -0.3 96.5 Month-on-month +0.1 +0.2* -0.3 --

* denotes revisions To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at: here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)