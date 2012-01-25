Panama annual inflation cools in May to 0.8 percent
PANAMA CITY, June 12 Panama's annual inflation rate eased to 0.8 percent in May, the country's national statistics office said on Monday.
TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's corporate services price index (CSPI) rose 0.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.
Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX Year-on-year +0.1 -0.1* +0.1 96.4 Month-on-month 0.0 -0.1* +0.1 --- * denotes revisions To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at:
