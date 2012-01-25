TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's corporate services price index (CSPI) rose 0.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI DEC NOV OCT DEC INDEX Year-on-year +0.1 -0.1* +0.1 96.4 Month-on-month 0.0 -0.1* +0.1 --- * denotes revisions To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at: