TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly rose 14.3 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, due to an increase in earnings in overseas investments and profit from overseas subsidiaries. The rise in the surplus compared with a median estimate for a 22.1 percent annual decrease. The surplus stood at 587.3 billion yen ($5.93 billion), against a median forecast for 400.0 billion yen.($1 = 99.0800 Japanese yen)