WRAPUP 2-Steel, stimulus drive China's strongest economic growth since 2015
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales
TOKYO, April 8 Japan's current account balance returned to a surplus in February for the first time in five months, data showed on Tuesday, as exports to Asia picked up pace and as income from overseas investments improved. The surplus stood at 612.7 billion yen ($5.94 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed, compared with a median estimate for a 628.0 billion yen surplus. For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here For more background, please see PREVIEW ($1 = 103.1250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.