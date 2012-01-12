TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's current account surplus fell 85.5 percent in November from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, as exports fell on weaker global demand and energy imports increased due to higher oil prices. The fall was bigger than a median market forecast for a 74.7 percent annual fall and followed a 62.4 percent fall in the year to October. The surplus stood at 138.5 billion yen ($1.80 billion), against a median forecast for 242.4 billion yen. Following are details of the current account balance (economists' median forecast in parentheses): NOV OCT NOV YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +138.5 (+242.4) +562.4 +955.4 Trade balance -585.1 -206.1 +256.2 Income balance +934.0 +1,121.5 +826.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 76.9200 Japanese yen)