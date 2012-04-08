TOKYO, April 9 Japan's current account surplus fell 30.7 percent in February from a year earlier but marked an improvement from a rare deficit the previous month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as external demand stabilises and helps the economy recover. The fall was smaller than the median forecast of a 32.5 pct fall in a Reuters poll. The surplus stood at 1.1778 trillion yen ($14.30 billion) , a gainst a median forecast for 1.1485 t rillion yen, and followed a deficit of 437.3 billion yen in January, which was the largest-ever deficit. Following are details of the current account balance, with economists' median forecast in parentheses: FEB JAN FEB YR BEFORE --------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +1,177.8 (+1,148.5) -437.3 +1,700.8 Trade balance +102.1 -1,381.6 +720.3 Income balance +1,243.0 +1,132.6 +1,196.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------$1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)