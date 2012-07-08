TOKYO, July 9 Japan's current account surplus
fell 62.6 percent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting that a sluggish
recovery in the nation's exports and worries over Europe's debt
troubles and China's slowing growth could weigh on the economy.
The surplus stood at 215.1 billion yen ($2.70 billion) ,
a gainst a median forecast for 493.1 b illion yen.
Following are details of the current account balance, with
economists' median forecast in parentheses:
MAY APRIL MAY YR BEFORE
----------------------------------------------------------------
Current account
balance +215.1 (+493.1) +333.8 +574.4
Trade balance -848.2 -463.9 -771.3
Income balance +1,273.7 +1,398.0 +1,442.4
----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 79.5300 Japanese yen)