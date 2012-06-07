TOKYO, June 8 Japan's current account surplus
unexpectedly fell 21.2 percent in April from a year earlier,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, as slowing export
growth weighed on the country's balance of payments.
The surplus stood at 333.8 billion yen ($4.2 billion),
against a median forecast for 450.3 billion yen.
Following are details of the current account balance;
economists' median forecast is in parentheses:
APRIL MAR APRIL YR BEFORE
----------------------------------------------------------------
Current account
balance +333.8 (+450.3) +1,589.4 +423.9
Trade balance -463.9 +4.2 -412.0
Income balance +1,398.0 +1,800.4 +1,302.2
----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen)