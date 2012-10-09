TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly rose 4.2 percent in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, although the outlook remains murky as a slowdown in the Chinese economy and Europe's debt crisis are hurting the nation's exports. The surplus stood at 454.7 billion yen ($5.82 billion), against a median forecast for 425.5 billion yen. The current account has been in a surplus for seven straight months. Following are details of the current account balance; economists' median forecast is in parentheses: AUG JULY AUG YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +454.7 (+425.5) +625.4 +436.3 Trade balance -644.5 -373.6 -690.3 Income balance +1,389.0 +1,422.1 +1,353.5 ----------------------------------------------------------------($1 = 78.1600 Japanese yen)