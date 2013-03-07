TOKYO, March 8 Japan posted a third monthly current account deficit in a row in January, the longest run of deficits on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, as higher fuel costs and tepid exports pressured the trade balance. The deficit came in at 364.8 billion yen ($3.85 billion), less than the median forecast for a 626 billion yen deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. It was the first time the nation logged a current account deficit for three consecutive months under comparable data available since 1985.($1 = 94.6650 Japanese yen)