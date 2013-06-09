TOKYO, June 10 Japan's current account surplus doubled in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday, indicating that a moderate pickup in exports and huge income gains helped the nation's balance of payments. The rise compared with a median forecast by economists for a 14.3 percent decline in the current account surplus. The surplus stood at 750 billion yen ($7.70 billion), against a median forecast for 320.0 billion yen.($1 = 97.3850 Japanese yen)