TOKYO, July 8 Japan's current account surplus rose 58.1 percent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, in a sign that recovering exports and hefty gains from overseas investments helped the nation's balance of payments. The rise compared with a median forecast by economists for a 77.9 percent increase. The surplus stood at 540.7 billion yen ($5.36 billion), against a median forecast for 608.5 billion yen, and followed a 750 billion yen surplus in April.($1 = 100.9050 Japanese yen)