US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TOKYO, July 8 Japan's current account surplus rose 58.1 percent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, in a sign that recovering exports and hefty gains from overseas investments helped the nation's balance of payments. The rise compared with a median forecast by economists for a 77.9 percent increase. The surplus stood at 540.7 billion yen ($5.36 billion), against a median forecast for 608.5 billion yen, and followed a 750 billion yen surplus in April.($1 = 100.9050 Japanese yen)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.