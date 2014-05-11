TOKYO, May 12 Japan's current account balance
logged a less-than-expected surplus in March, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, due to weak demand for Japanese
exports and rising imports of fossil fuels.
The surplus stood at 116.4 billion yen ($1.14 billion),
against a median forecast for 305.0 billion yen. It was the
second monthly surplus in a row but was down sharply from the
prior month's 612.7 billion yen.
($1 = 101.7100 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)