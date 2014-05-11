TOKYO, May 12 Japan's current account balance logged a less-than-expected surplus in March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, due to weak demand for Japanese exports and rising imports of fossil fuels. The surplus stood at 116.4 billion yen ($1.14 billion), against a median forecast for 305.0 billion yen. It was the second monthly surplus in a row but was down sharply from the prior month's 612.7 billion yen. For more background, please see PREVIEW For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 101.7100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)