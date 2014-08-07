TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's current account swung to a
deficit in June for the first time in five months, government
data showed on Friday, due to a decline in earnings on overseas
investments.
The deficit stood at 399.1 billion yen ($3.9 billion),
against the median estimate of a 324.3 billion yen deficit in a
Reuters poll of economists.
In May, the current account balance stood at a surplus of
522.8 billion yen.
The surplus in Japan's income balance fell 37.7 percent in
June from a year earlier to 418.2 billion yen due to lower
earnings and dividends from overseas investments, the data
showed.
(1 US dollar = 102.1000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)