TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's current account logged a
surplus for a sixth straight month in December, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Monday, helped by income from overseas
investments and a narrowing trade gap due to a weak yen and
lower oil prices.
The surplus stood at 187.2 billion yen ($1.6 billion),
against the median estimate of 358.0 billion yen in a Reuters
poll of economists. It followed a surplus of 433.0 billion yen
in November.
In 2014, Japan's current account surplus fell 18.8 percent
to 2.6266 trillion yen, shrinking for a fourth straight year,
reflecting bulging trade deficits. This was the smallest surplus
in comparable data available from 1985.
For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here
($1 = 118.9000 yen)
