TOKYO, May 13 Japan's current account logged a surplus for the ninth straight month in March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, as a weak yen boosted income from overseas investments and falling oil prices helped the trade balance swing to a surplus. The current account surplus stood at 2.795 trillion yen ($23.33 billion), against a median forecast for 2.06 trillion yen surplus. For more background, see this PREVIEW For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 119.8200 yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)