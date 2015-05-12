PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan's current account logged a surplus for the ninth straight month in March, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, as a weak yen boosted income from overseas investments and falling oil prices helped the trade balance swing to a surplus. The current account surplus stood at 2.795 trillion yen ($23.33 billion), against a median forecast for 2.06 trillion yen surplus. For more background, see this PREVIEW For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 119.8200 yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some UK exporters enjoy windfall profits from sterling fall