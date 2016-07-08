TOKYO Japan's current account surplus narrowed slightly in May from a month earlier as a strong yen curbed gains from investment overseas, while travel income hit a record surplus due to a rise in foreign tourists, government data showed on Friday.

The Ministry of Finance said the current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, stood at 1.81 trillion yen ($17.96 billion), down from 1.88 trillion yen in April.

It was the 23rd straight month of surplus, the ministry said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a surplus of 1.75 trillion yen.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website:

here

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)