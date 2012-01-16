TOKYO Jan 16 Japan will be able to avoid
a crisis in funding its large public debt for at least four to
five years as large outstanding financial assets will act as a
buffer, Japan's former currency czar Eisuke Sakakibara said on
Monday.
Sakakibara also predicted that the dollar would likely
remain weak versus the yen, trading between 72 and 79 yen
for the next six months to a year, due to worries about Europe's
debt crisis and the possibility of a double dip recession for
the U.S. economy.
Japan will have to tolerate a strong yen for the time being
as joint intervention to reverse the trend is unlikely, he said
in a speech, adding that Japanese companies should take
advantage of a strong yen by increasing overseas mergers and
acquisitions.
Sakakibara, a former vice finance minister for international
affairs who was known as Mr Yen in the 1990s when he spearheaded
intervention to stem the yen's rise, said all his financial
assets were in Japanese government bonds.
"I don't think Japan will have a fiscal crisis for some time
to come. The average Japanese consumer has most of their assets
in yen, and I don't see them buying foreign assets."
Standard & Poor's on Friday cut credit ratings for nine of
the euro zone's 17 countries, including top-notch France and
Austria, as policymakers struggle to contain a two-year old
sovereign debt crisis.
The downgrades are a worrying reminder of Japan' own debt
burden, now 213 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the
worst among advanced economies and larger than the countries at
the heart of Europe's debt crisis.
But Sakikabara, currently a professor at Aoyama Gakuin
University, said outstanding financial assets are 240 percent of
GDP and it will take some time before assets fall below public
debt.
Japan's debt burden has led to numerous predictions of a
looming fiscal crisis, although those forecasts have so far
proven misplaced as domestic investors, backed by roughly $15
trillion in household savings, have been happy to gobble up
government debt as the economy stagnates.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds
fell to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent on Monday
as the mass downgrades for Europe drew save haven flows to
Japanese bonds.
Yields are likely to remain around 1 percent and won't
exceed 2 percent in the next three to four years, Sakakibara
said.
The dollar last traded around 76.85 yen. The dollar
hit a record low of 75.31 yen on Oct. 31, prompting Japan to
sell a record amount of yen to stem the currency's rise.
Japan conducted solo intervention in August and September
last year as a strong yen threatens exports. Japan also
conducted joint intervention with Group of Seven countries after
a record earthquake on March 11 last year triggered the worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years.