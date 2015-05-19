TOKYO May 19 Advisers to Japan's Finance
Ministry have called Cabinet Office assumptions about future
increases in healthcare spending unrealistic and said they
weaken the political will to cut fiscal spending, a draft
document seen on Tuesday showed.
The document, reviewed by Reuters, offers a rare glimpse
into divisions within Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government
over how to bring Japan's outsized public debt under control.
The Finance Ministry draft also accuses Cabinet Office
advisers of a "misunderstanding" in their assumption that
Japan can easily lower its debt-to-GDP ratio because interest
rates will remain extremely low for years.
The Cabinet Office last week laid out a plan to shift fiscal
policy away from spending cuts and focus more on stimulating
growth to boost tax revenue and lower outstanding debt.
The plan could make it even less likely that the government
would cut spending, which has put it on a collision course with
members of the Finance Ministry who favour fiscal austerity.
Japan's debt burden is the heaviest in the developed world,
at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion dollar economy.
The government is scheduled to present a final version of a plan
to lower public debt next month.
