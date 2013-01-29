TOKYO Jan 29 Japan plans to issue a record
156.6 trillion yen ($1.73 trillion) of government bonds (JGBs)
through regular auctions in the fiscal year from next April, the
Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, as the new government
increases public works spending in a bid to boost economic
growth.
Of that total, 112.2 trillion yen is for the rollover of
maturing debt. The total also includes 42.8 trillion yen of
bonds to finance spending in fiscal 2013/14.
The government will sell 2.6 trillion yen in bonds to cover
a shortfall in the pension system and sell 1.9 trillion yen in
bonds for the special account for reconstruction from a record
earthquake and nuclear disaster nearly two years ago.
The ministry also said it will increase the frequency of
30-year debt auctions to once a month in fiscal 2013/14 from the
current schedule of eight times a year to develop the market for
super-long bonds.
The ministry will also auction 600 billion yen of consumer
price-linked bonds next fiscal year due to interest from
overseas investors, but the ministry has yet to decide the
auction schedule.
Japan's government expects tax revenue to exceed income from
new bond sales for the first time in four years, which would be
one positive step toward improving public finances.
However, Japan's debt burden is still the worst among major
economies, so investors are likely to focus on whether the
government will take further steps to trim debt.
Below is the finance ministry's breakdown of debt to be sold
through regular auction, by maturity and number of auctions per
year.
Numbers in brackets are for fiscal 2012/13 initial budget
Amount (trln yen) Auctions/Year Total(trln yen)
40-yr 0.4 (0.4) 4* (4) 1.6 (1.6)
30-yr 0.5 4
0.6 8 6.8 (5.6)
20-yr 1.2 (1.2) 12 (12) 14.4 (14.4)
10-yr 2.4 (2.3) 12 (12) 28.8 (27.6)
5-yr 2.7 (2.5) 12 (12) 32.4 (30.0)
2-yr 2.9 (2.7) 12 (12) 34.8 (32.4)
1-yr TB 2.5 (2.5) 12 (12) 30.0 (30.0)
6-mth TB 0 (0.9) n/a 0 (0.9)
Liq-enhancing 0.6 (0.6) 12 (12) 7.2 (7.2)
10-yr linker 0.6 (0.0) TBA**(0) 0.6 (0.0)
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ISSUANCE 156.6 (149.7)
* 40-year auctions are scheduled for May, August, November
and February.
**The MOF will consult market participants to decide the
auction schedule.