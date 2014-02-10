TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's outstanding government debt rose to a record at the end of last year, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday, highlighting the worsening state of public finances in a country that has the world's largest debt burden.

Outstanding debts stood at 1,017 trillion yen ($9.95 trillion) at the end of last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Japan's debt burden, at twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, is the worst among industrialised nations.