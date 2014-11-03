(Corrects to remove extraneous words 'era of' in fourth
paragraph)
By Lisa Twaronite and Stanley White
TOKYO Nov 3 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda does not need to convince Japanese people like Kazue
Shibata that deflation brings problems, but getting them to
believe that higher prices will make things better is proving to
be a harder sell.
Shibata, 65, who runs a small dress shop in central Tokyo,
worries the BOJ's mission to hit a 2-percent inflation target
could end up driving business away unless people also have more
money in their pockets.
"If prices rise, people might not buy as much," she said,
echoing a concern of many private-sector economists.
On Friday, Kuroda's BOJ doubled down on a high-stakes bet
that the central bank can shake Japan's consumers from a
defensive set of expectations hardened by a decade and a half of
falling prices, lower incomes and stop-and-go growth.
"It's important for the BOJ to strongly commit to achieving
its price target to get that price target firmly embedded in
people's mindset," Kuroda said at a news conference on Friday,
after the BOJ stunned markets with an unexpected expansion of
its monetary stimulus programme.
"It won't do much good in trying to shake off the public's
deflation mindset if you just say inflation will reach 2 percent
some day," Kuroda said.
At the core of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics"
agenda is the assumption that the outlook for sustained
inflation will prompt consumers to anticipate rising prices, and
that consumption will rise as a result.
That represents a sea change for a country used to
deflation, where clinging to cash today meant greater buying
power tomorrow, a set of expectations that has proven hard to
shake a year-and-a-half into an unprecedented easing by the BOJ.
Japan's economy, which has been hit by four recessions since
2000, is now on track to grow just 0.5 percent in the year to
March, according to a revised projection by the central bank.
Shibata, who has run a shop in Tokyo's Higashi Azabu
neighbourhood offering ready-to-wear attire and custom-made
items for about three decades, has seen the pain from that kind
of slow growth - and falling prices - on her business.
"The prices people were willing to pay for order-made clothes
fell, until they were almost the same as ready-to-wear," said
Shibata, sitting in a cushioned chair next to her sewing
machine.
BEEN DOWN SO LONG
In announcing its programme of expanded asset purchases, the
BOJ stuck with projections that it could hit Kuroda's 2-percent
inflation in the fiscal year beginning next April.
But Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed for a
second straight month in September, adding to scepticism among
economists that goal is within reach.
Moreover, the UTokyo Daily Price Index, a gauge maintained
by economists at the University of Tokyo that tracks
point-of-sales data for as many as 200,000 food items and daily
necessities, has trended downwards after a spike in spring
linked to a hike in the sales tax. That means that the falling
prices people see every day reinforce the kind of "deflation
mindset" that Kuroda hopes to break.
Kaoru Sakai, 65, who runs a hair salon in Tokyo's Nakano
district, did not raise prices even after the national sales tax
was raised to 8 percent to 5 percent in April, worried the
sticker shock could scare away business.
"The fact is that people don't feel confident about the
future," Sakai said. "Our society and economy has tilted people
towards lower-end options. For example, it's like people
choosing to eat at fast-food places, or standing-only soba shops
even when they could, realistically, eat at proper restaurants."
Unless Japanese people see real progress in solving
fundamental problems, such as lack of wage growth, a shrinking
manufacturing base, and an unsustainable welfare system, many
might prefer the problem they know to the one Kuroda hopes will
replace it.
Classical economics would argue that consumers should
welcome deflation, because it increases their purchasing power,
an argument some consumers echo.
"Deflation reflects the underlying economy. Our population
is decreasing, production is low and we're not seeing
innovation. We are losing power compared with other countries,"
said Yohei Tanaka, 33, an accountant in Tokyo, who said his
salary has not risen since Abe took office in December 2012.
"I don't think this is the time to drive the economy to
inflation. I don't think inflation is the end solution.
Deflation, in a certain way, is good."
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Kevin Krolicki
and Alex Richardson)