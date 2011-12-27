TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's core consumer prices
fell 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the
Internal Affairs ministry showed on Wednesday, as the nation
remains in mild deflation.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier.
The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit,
vegetables and seafood, matched a median forecast and follows a
0.1 percent fall in the year to October.
Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI).
Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide
data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be
revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses):
---------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONWIDE NOV OCT SEPT
Year-on-year
CPI (core) -0.2(-0.2) -0.1 +0.2
CPI (core-core) -1.1 -1.0 -0.4
CPI -0.5 -0.2 0.0
Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)
CPI (core) 0.0 -0.1 -0.2
CPI (core-core) -0.2 -0.4 -0.2
CPI -0.2 +0.1 -0.1
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO DEC NOV OCT
Year-on-year
CPI (core) -0.3(-0.4) -0.5 -0.4
CPI (core-core) -1.1 -1.2 -1.0
CPI -0.4 -0.9 -0.5
Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted)
CPI (core) +0.1 -0.2 0.0
CPI (core-core) -0.1 -0.3 -0.2
CPI +0.3 -0.6 +0.3
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view the full tables, click on