TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Wednesday, as the nation remains in mild deflation. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier. The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched a median forecast and follows a 0.1 percent fall in the year to October. Following is a table of Japan's consumer price index (CPI). Tokyo area figures are released a month ahead of the nationwide data (changes in percent, previous figures for Tokyo area may be revised, economists' median forecasts in parentheses): --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONWIDE NOV OCT SEPT Year-on-year CPI (core) -0.2(-0.2) -0.1 +0.2 CPI (core-core) -1.1 -1.0 -0.4 CPI -0.5 -0.2 0.0 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted) CPI (core) 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 CPI (core-core) -0.2 -0.4 -0.2 CPI -0.2 +0.1 -0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOKYO DEC NOV OCT Year-on-year CPI (core) -0.3(-0.4) -0.5 -0.4 CPI (core-core) -1.1 -1.2 -1.0 CPI -0.4 -0.9 -0.5 Month-on-month (seasonally adjusted) CPI (core) +0.1 -0.2 0.0 CPI (core-core) -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 CPI +0.3 -0.6 +0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view the full tables, click on