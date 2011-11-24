TOKYO, Nov 25 - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, its first drop in four months, data from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday, due to a strong yen that pushed down import prices and a decline in energy prices.

The fall also came as the effects of a cigarette tax hike a year ago faded from calculations, putting downward pressure on prices.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 1.0 percent in October from a year earlier.

The drop in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched a median market forecast and followed a 0.2 percent rise in September.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, declined 0.5 percent in November from a year earlier, after a 0.4 percent drop in October, and were bigger than a market forecast for a 0.3 percent decline. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)