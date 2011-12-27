TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's core consumer prices
fell 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the
Internal Affairs ministry showed on Wednesday, as the nation
remains in mild deflation.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier.
The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit,
vegetables and seafood, matched a median forecast and follows a
0.1 percent fall in the year to October.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in December from a year
earlier, which followed a 0.5 percent drop in the year to
November and was bigger than the median forecast for a 0.4
percent annual decline.