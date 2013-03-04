TOKYO, March 4 Japan's top currency tsar, Takehiko Nakao, said on Monday that he saw the U.S. dollar as a key global currency for the foreseeable future and that Japan trusts the currency as a safe and reliable asset.

Asked about yen's impacts on Japanese exports, the vice finance minister for international affairs declined to comment, only saying that exchange rates should be determined by markets as Japanese policy-makers should be prudent about commenting on currencies.