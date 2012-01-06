TOKYO Jan 6 Japan has bought 300 million euros ($383 million) worth of bonds sold by the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), in an auction on Thursday, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Friday.

The amount accounts for 10 percent of an oversubscribed 3 billion euros worth of bonds sold by EFSF on Thursday to raise funds for Ireland and Portugal.

The bond was the first with a three-year maturity for the triple A-rated EFSF, which is seeking to offer a greater range of maturities. It attracted orders close to 4.5 billion euros.

Japan has so far bought 3.535 billion euros worth of EFSF bonds of a total 21 billion worth of such bonds sold by the Luxembourg-based fund, set up in 2010, in all the six auctions since last year.

A senior Japanese government official said on Thursday that Japan will continue to buy bonds issued by the EFSF by making use of highly liquid euro assets in its foreign reserves in accordance with Europe's certain efforts to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The rescue fund is hoping that strong demand will quieten concerns that the EFSF could struggle to raise funds as the debt crisis threatens the credit ratings of its main guarantors, particularly France.