* Japan's elderly stand to lose the most from rising prices
* Inflation aimed at sparking transfer of wealth to young
from old
* Some believe Prime Minister Abe's policies could roil bond
market
By Stanley White and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 13 Kiyoko Kinugasa and her husband
Minekatsu spent the last 49 years running a small, neighborhood
snack shop in central Tokyo.
"We're trying to save more for retirement, but it isn't
easy," said Kinugasa, 74, as her husband, 76, dabbed sweet
azuki-bean paste into circles of batter on a hot iron grill.
"The future is uncertain."
A prime minister who was in grade school when the Kinugasas
started working is now threatening to put their retirement goal
even further out of reach.
With his nominee to head the central bank facing questions
this week in parliament, 58-year-old Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is inching closer to implementing his plan to reverse
deflation and revive growth. It may be just what Japan's economy
needs, but it will come at the expense of Japan's
fastest-growing demographic group: its so-called "silver
savers," elderly Japanese like the Kinugasas who helped build
Japan into an export-driven industrial powerhouse in the 1970s
and 1980s, and who are preparing to live off their savings and
pensions.
In the 20 years since Japan's economic bubble burst, the
economy has stagnated, but thanks to low-grade deflation the
elderly's purchasing power has steadily grown. Abe's plan to
revive inflation stands to undo that, taxing the elderly --
figuratively and literally -- to finance a bet on recovery.
The fear is that Japan's silver savers will revolt. If the
prospect of higher inflation and taxes convinces them to start
liquidating their roughly $7.4 trillion in assets, some analysts
and economists warn it could touch off a fiscal crisis that
up-ends "Abenomics" before it gets a chance to work.
"Older people will whittle down their savings," said Koichi
Haji, chief economist at NLI Research Institute. "That would
make it more difficult for the government to sell new debt."
The Kinugasas took over their shop from Minekatsu's father
in 1964, the year the Tokyo Olympics marked Japan's transition
from post-war poverty to economic miracle.
Over the next 25 years, Japan's per-capita gross domestic
product tripled, thanks in part to policies similar in many ways
to what Abe is prescribing today -- easy credit and big
government outlays.
Abe plans to spend 100 trillion yen ($1 trillion) over the
next 15 months on infrastructure. And his nominee to take over
as governor of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, has promised
to adopt much more aggressive money-creation measures in pursuit
of growth.
Abe's inflationary promises have already helped drive the
yen down about 20 percent against the dollar since November. A 1
percent decline in the yen typically boosts corporate Japan's
profits by about 1 percent.
But Japan is much older and much more deeply in debt than it
was in the 1960s. Japan's government debt is proportionately the
world's largest at more than double the gross domestic product.
"We've tried many times to stimulate our economy with fiscal
spending and monetary stimulus, but the impact has always been
temporary," said NLI Research Institute's Haji. "The current
round of stimulus is probably the last, because public debt is
too large and our population is ageing."
Ninety percent of Japan's debt is owed to Japanese
investors, much of that either directly or indirectly to its
silver savers.
Japanese over the age of 60 represent only about a quarter
of the country's 127 million people, but they own roughly 60
percent of its 1,156 trillion yen ($12 trillion) in household
assets, according to Bank of Japan data -- an amount roughly
equivalent to the gross domestic products of Germany, France,
Italy and the United Kingdom combined.
Their ranks are only growing. By 2035, according to
government estimates, 30 percent of Japanese will be 65 or
older.
Much of their money is deposited in commercial banks, which
faced with weak growth and low demand for loans, invest it in
government bonds. The same goes for pension funds and life
insurers, which tend to favour the security of low-yielding
government bonds over the risk of assets in higher-growth
economies abroad.
Abe's gamble is that expectations of inflation will spur the
elderly and their families to spend more, sparking a virtuous
cycle of stronger domestic demand, job and income growth,
resulting in higher tax revenues to whittle down debt.
Private economists say it is too difficult to estimate how
much spending and tax revenue could rise. But inflation would
lower the buying power of the money elderly Japanese earn on
their bonds, and raise the amount they need to liquidate to fund
retirement.
A spokeswoman for the prime minister's office, Hikariko Ono,
said in a written response to Reuters that retirees' purchasing
power would not decline because pension payouts are linked to
changes in consumer prices. The government is also working to
increase pension payouts for the poor, she wrote.
Whatever the risks, many economists argue Japan has little
choice but to pursue inflationary policies. Estimates vary, but
at some point in the next decade, the number of Japan's retirees
will rise to the point that as a group they will start spending
more than they save.
If by then the government cannot cut spending and reduce its
debt, the kind of fiscal crisis now viewed as a risk might
become a near certainty.
Plans by previous governments to cut pension benefits have
stalled under Abe. But inflation provides a way to speed the
natural transfer of wealth to Japan's younger generations from
their older counterparts.
Abe is planning tax measures, too: He plans from 2016 to
double the tax on capital gains and dividends to 20 percent and
impose a 20 percent tax on interest earned on Japanese
government bonds.
In 2015, he plans to raise the tax on estates, with the rate
on the largest rising to 55 percent from 50 percent. The
tax-free exclusion on inheritances will drop to 30 million yen,
from 50 million yen. But the government will temporarily waive
gift taxes on tuition paid on behalf of grandchildren.
Marketers have been quick to capitalise on the new policy
direction with advertisements suggesting retirees chip in for
expensive purchases like a new car. One running television spot
for package vacations features a retiree enjoying a resort with
her granddaughter. The travel agency's slogan is "Go Go Family,"
and they offer discounts if all three generations of the family
travel together.
"Both the grandparents and the parents are combining their
spending on the entire extended family," said Takamasa Sakai,
R&D supervisor at the Hakuhodo Institute of Life & Living, a
research centre affiliated with advertising agency Hakuhodo DY
Holdings. "This could potentially lead to an increase in
consumption," he said.
Higher consumption is exactly what Japan needs, say Abe's
supporters. Critics counter that the government shouldn't expect
silver savers to shell out more without also trying to protect
their nest eggs from inflation.
"We, as old people, will expect hyperinflation, and the
assets that we have built will disappear," said Takeshi
Fujimaki, 62, the president of Fujimaki Japan, an investment
advisory. Fujimaki said he was advising clients to prepare for
inflation by shifting funds into foreign assets and currencies.
Japanese government bonds have rallied in recent months,
however, with the yield on the 30-year bond falling to its
lowest levels since mid-2010. One explanation is that investors
remain confident that even if silver savers start to sell, the
Bank of Japan will buy with newly minted cash and prop up
demand.
The other explanation, analysts say, is that investors
believe Abe and "Abenomics" are doomed to fail.
"It would mean a bear-market sell-off if Abe succeeds," said
Shogo Fujita, chief Japanese bond strategist at Bank of America
in Tokyo. "But what the bond market is telling us right now is
that he won't."