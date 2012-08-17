(Corrects CPI forecast in paragraph 4 to 0.2 percent from 0.1
percent)
TOKYO Aug 17 Japan's economy is expected to
expand 1.7 percent in the fiscal year beginning in April 2013
after an anticipated increase of 2.2 percent in the current
business year, the government said in its latest growth
forecasts released on Friday.
The forecasts matched the Bank of Japan's projection issued
last month and is roughly in line with the median estimate of
analysts polled by Reuters in July.
The Cabinet Office, which made the estimate, also said Japan
will likely achieve nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth
of 1.9 percent in fiscal 2013, exceeding real GDP growth as it
steadily emerges from deflation.
The government said it expects overall consumer prices to
rise 0.2 percent in the current fiscal year, the first increase
in four years, and increase 0.5 percent the following year.
The government's real GDP estimate for the current fiscal
year, ending in March 2013, was unchanged from its previous
estimate made late last year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund
Klamann)