* Japan stimulus demand seen driving euro zone yield drop
* Nikkei to keep rising as stimulus package draws in buyers
* Dealers prepare for longer-term shift out of Japanese
bonds
By William James
LONDON, April 5 Investors cash fleeing Japan's
massive stimulus plans in search of higher returns lifted yields
on Friday to record levels on government bonds across the euro
zone.
The Bank of Japan launched the world's most aggressive
monetary stimulus on Thursday, pledging to inject about $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years by buying
government bonds and exchange-traded funds.
On Friday, the ripples from that announcement hit some euro
zone markets, mainly bonds which carry a solid credit rating and
a relatively high return. French, Dutch, Austrian and Belgian
bond yields all fell to record lows on the demand.
Cash also shifted from Japan into other higher yielding
assets. Poland's deputy finance minister cited large Asian
inflows to the Polish bond market.
Polish 10-year bond yields fell to 3.74 percent
on Friday, nearing an all-time low of 3.68 percent hit in
December.
French 10 year bond yields hit 1.72 percent, a
record low but still robust versus less than 0.5 percent and a
weakening currency on Japan's equivalent.
Traders said the moves were driven by a shift out of
Japanese government bonds (JGBs), in which futures prices
ended a tumultuous session down more than two full
points and 10-year yields rose.
"The strong sell-off we saw today in the JGB sector offered
some evidence that private investors in Japan have no longer
appetite for domestic sovereign debt," Patrick Jacq, rate
strategist at BNP Paribas, said.
"The Bank of Japan will purchase massively domestic
sovereign debt and private investors will buy foreign debt
because they want to have some yield," he said.
Market participants said concern that the yen's steep
decline against both the euro and the dollar was undermining the
value of Japanese bonds, prompting the search for a more stable
investment.
The yen was relatively steady versus the euro at
124.36 on the day, but it has fallen 8.8 percent this year
because Tokyo has made clear it is prepared to stimulate its
economy out of a two-decade-long slump.
The stimulus plan may also stir some European equities.
Traders picked out luxury good firms such as Hermes
and Louis Vuitton as likely longer-term
beneficiaries of more abundant cash in the Japanese economy.
But, short-term concerns that the weakening yen would erode
the upswing meant the shares failed to show any outperformance
over other stocks.
"The plunge in the yen is hitting hard on luxury companies
because Japan is a big market for luxury goods. The sector has
had a strong pricing power, but there's a limit to that. You
can't just hike prices by 25 percent to keep up with the yen," a
Paris based fund manager said.
TREND SETTING
Bond dealers also cited early central bank buying of euro
zone debt, including from Asia, but few had seen large Japanese
institutional buyers in the market first hand.
Efforts to get ahead of any new trend driven by external
cash exacerbated the fall in yields as dealers loaded up on
paper to sell on at a later date in anticipation of more
investors switching out of Japanese government bonds.
"If bondholders are liquidating long JGB positions,
especially in Japan, then there's a very strong chance there may
be demand for overseas European bonds or U.S. bonds or bonds
outside of Japan," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales
at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
"I think this will become a feature as time goes by, where
Japan will liquidate domestic holdings of cash or JGBs and
venture into overseas assets in order to try and raise the
return."