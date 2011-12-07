A 10 euro note (L) is spread out next to Japanese yen notes at a Bureau de Change in Brussels, in this September 9, 2010 picture illustration. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

TOKYO A majority of Japanese big firms expect the global economy to stagnate through the first half of 2012, with many seeing no end to the euro-zone debt crisis in the near future, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The poll of 400 big firms, of which roughly 250 responded, showed 71 percent anticipate European economies will slide into a recession in the first half of 2012, while nearly two-thirds expect Asian economies to expand.

More than 70 percent of respondents expect the world economy as a whole, including Japan and the United States, to remain stagnant in the first half of 2012.

The poll is in line with the view among many economists and the European Central Bank, which cut rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in November, that a recession is all but certain as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis drags the economy down, squeezes bank financing and freezes investment.

In the poll, taken alongside the monthly Reuters Tankan survey from November 17 to December 2, 31 percent see the debt crisis in Europe ceasing by the end of June 2012, another 31 percent expect it to end by the end of next year, but 37 percent see the debt problems continuing into 2013.

About one-third said it will be hard to sustain the European single currency system but 68 percent said the euro can survive.

Europe's crisis sounded an alarm bell for Japan -- which is saddled with public debt twice the size of its GDP, the highest in the developed world -- prompting concern among 61 percent of respondents that Japan could face its own debt crisis in the near future.

The euro zone crisis has also led to the yen strengthening driven by safe-haven fund flows, jeopardising Japan's export-led recovery from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

More than two-thirds of big companies want the yen to weaken to 85 yen or above versus the dollar, from the current rate of around 77.70 yen, the survey showed.

Asked what the government must do most to ease the pain from a strong yen, 19 percent called for yen-selling intervention in the currency market and 17 percent sought further easing of monetary policy.

Drastic deregulation was demanded by 23 percent, while 24 percent wanted free trade agreements such as the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership pact and 11 percent called for corporate tax breaks.

The Reuters Tankan survey, which highly correlates with the Bank of Japan's tankan corporate poll, showed manufacturers turning pessimistic amid Europe's crisis and a worsening global growth outlook. The BOJ's December tankan is due out on December 15.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Michael Watson)