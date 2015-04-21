TOKYO, April 21 A panel of Japanese lawmakers has calculated the country's medical and nursing care costs will rise 4 trillion yen ($33.50 billion) over the next five years, people involved in the process said on Tuesday, highlighting the strains placed on public finances by a fast-ageing population.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is facing an uphill battle to achieve its goal to balance the primary budget - excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - by the fiscal year to March 2021.

Some policymakers argue that higher economic growth could shrink the accumulated debt as a proportion of gross domestic product and so avoid painful and unpopular spending cuts.

But the latest calculations by an administrative reform panel of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party suggested that curbing spending in the medical and nursing could also substantially reduce the primary budget deficit.

Tokyo is facing pressure to rein in ballooning public debt that is more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, the industrial world's heaviest burden.

The government's own calculations show Japan would be left with a primary budget deficit worth 9.4 trillion yen in the fiscal year to March 2021, even assuming that the economy would grow at a nominal 3 percent rate and the national sales tax would rise to 10 percent, from the current 8 percent, in April 2017 as planned.

Abe has effectively ruled out further sales tax hike beyond 10 percent, meaning that Japan would need to rely more on higher economic growth to increase tax revenue and curb spending in areas such as social welfare in order to balance the budget.

The government is aiming to hammer out a roadmap by around the middle of this year to achieve the primary budget target. ($1 = 119.4100 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Alex Richardson)