UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in the ruling Democratic Party, as the country's new finance minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
If named, Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister responsible for welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi as finance minister.
The change could come as part of a bigger shakeup of Noda's cabinet as early as Oct. 1, the daily reported without citing its sources.
Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior members of the party as the government eyes an election in coming months.
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major case on privacy rights in the digital age that will determine whether police officers need warrants to access past cellphone location information kept by wireless carriers.