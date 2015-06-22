* Govt measures could slow spending gains
* Lack of binding spending cap could worry fiscal hawks
* Japan debt-GDP ratio worst among major economies
* Econ min uses Greece as example of failure of austerity
By Takaya Yamaguchi and Stanley White
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's government said on Monday
it would adopt a flexible approach rather than fix a mandatory
cap to curb the annual increase in budget spending, as it tries
to reduce a mountain of debt.
Releasing a blueprint of its fiscal strategy for the coming
years, the government recommended limiting rises in general
account spending to 1.6 trillion yen ($13 billion) for the three
years to March 2019, but stopped short of calling for a binding
limit.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's top economic advisory panel, the
Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, approved the strategy
paper on Monday. The content matched a draft obtained and
reported by Reuters earlier on Monday.
The absence of a binding cap could raise concern that the
government would be tempted to spend more if economic growth
falters, and risk increasing a public debt burden that is
already more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy and
the largest of any advanced nation.
The strategy paper showed the government has set a goal of
keeping GDP growth above 2 percent in real terms and 3 percent
in nominal terms.
Policymakers are torn between banking on faster economic
growth to increase revenues, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes,
or exercising greater fiscal discipline to cut pressure on debt.
"The government is operating on the assumption that economic
growth does well and tax revenue really starts to take off,"
said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities.
"This is admirable, but when you look at our public
finances, you would think a little more effort should be put
into cutting spending."
The new guidelines, which will be used to compile next
fiscal year's budget, reiterate the government's goal of
returning to a primary surplus in fiscal 2020.
The blueprint set an interim target of reducing the primary
deficit, which excludes debt servicing and revenue from new
debt, to 1 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal 2018.
The plan also calls for limiting increases in welfare and
healthcare spending to 1.5 trillion yen over the next three
years.
A government official told reporters the government would
retain some leeway in determining actual spending increases, and
the guidelines set for health and welfare spending or overall
spending growth were not firm targets.
"Fiscal policy needs to make allowances for changes in
growth and prices," Economics Minister Akira Amari told a
briefing.
"If you look at Greece, they have cut pensions and raised
taxes. The result was tax revenue fell, which created the need
for more spending cuts. We cannot make the same mistake."
Amari's comments came amid rising hopes for Greece to strike
a last-minute deal averting bankruptcy and ejection from the
euro zone in exchange for concessions lowering some pension
payouts and raising taxes.
Some economists, however, argue that Greece's sovereign debt
crisis shows Japan should do more to curb welfare spending,
rather than slow the annual increase, given its rapid ageing.
The government also released an updated version of its
economic growth strategy that focuses on boosting capital
expenditure.
Since Abe took office in late 2012 he has vowed to
kick-start a listless economy with bold structural reforms, but
his first two growth strategy proposals have disappointed
markets.
($1=122.7300 yen)
(Writing by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)