* Fitch rates Japan A plus, four notches below best rating
* Fitch expects to downgrade Japan early next year
* Downgrade would follow similar action by Moody's
(Adds direct quotes, details on policy)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 11 Fitch Ratings said it expects to
downgrade Japan's credit rating sometime early next year after
the government delayed a sales tax hike, which would follow a
similar downgrade by Moody's as concerns grow about the
country's unprecedented debt pile.
Fitch wants to see what type of budget Japan compiles for
next fiscal year but has conceded that there is little chance
the government will cut spending enough to offset revenue lost
from the tax hike delay.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party is expected to
comfortably win a general election on Sunday, but the prospect
of another downgrade next year could tarnish his economic
credentials and pressure the government to slow spending growth.
"We don't think the environment is conducive for submitting
a budget that offsets the delay to the sales tax hike,"
Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereigns at Fitch, said
in a conference call.
"Our expectation is the rating will come down."
Fitch's rating on Japan is A plus, which is four notches
below the top AAA rating. Fitch is unlikely to consider a
downgrade of more than one notch, Colquhoun said.
Abe's decision to delay a sales tax hike to 10 percent from
8 percent may prove popular with voters and ease concerns about
flagging growth, but it has all but eliminated any chance of
meeting the government's deficit reduction targets.
The tax hike, originally planned for October 2015, was
delayed for 18 months after an earlier tax increase this April
helped push the economy into a recession.
A government target of halving the primary budget deficit as
a ratio of GDP next fiscal year looks unreachable, which means
Japan's second target of returning of eliminated the primary
budget deficit in fiscal 2020 is not credible, Colquhoun said.
The primary budget deficit excludes debt servicing costs and
income from bond sales.
Moody's Investors Service also took the tax hike delay
negatively, when it downgraded Japan last week to A1, which is
the same level as Fitch's rating.
Japan's government is likely to compile next fiscal year's
budget in January.
Abe is planning to cut the corporate tax rate, which would
make it even more difficult to close the budget deficit,
Colquhoun said.
Japan's public debt, at twice the size of its economy, is
larger than Italy's or any other troubled euro-zone nation.
The country's ample domestic savings have financed most of
the debt so far, which is a supportive factor for the sovereign
rating, Colquhoun said.
The BOJ's quantitative easing, which involves large
government debt purchases in the secondary market, is a positive
factor because it helps contain funding costs, Colquhoun said.
Standard & Poor's has also cast doubt on Abe's ability to
repair Japan's tattered finances. It has an AA- rating on Japan,
which is three notches from the top rating of AAA. S&P's rating
on Japan has a negative outlook, meaning a downgrade is
possible.
