By Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO/SAPPORO, Japan May 27 Japanese
policymakers on Wednesday offered mild but harmonised verbal
warnings against excess currency turbulence, cautioning markets
against pushing the yen down too rapidly.
"In general, excessive exchange-rate volatility is
undesirable," Kyodo news agency quoted Finance Minister Taro Aso
as telling reporters before departing Tokyo to attend a Group of
Seven finance leaders' gathering in Germany.
Aso's comment echoed statements earlier in the day by Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who noted that the accelerated
rate of the yen's descent had not yet reached levels considered
too rapid.
"As agreed by the Group of 20 nations, excessive
exchange-rate volatility is undesirable. But I don't think
recent moves have reached a point that are considered
excessive," the government's top spokesman told a regular news
conference.
"In any case, we will to continue monitor currency moves
carefully," he added.
The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this
week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S.
interest rate hike this year.
Japan's export-reliant economy has historically suffered
from a strong yen, so many policymakers have welcomed mild yen
declines, but some of them have begun to worry about the
drawbacks - such as hurting consumer sentiment by pushing up
import costs and food prices.
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata on Wednesday
repeated the central bank's standard line that exchange rates
ought to move in a way that reflects economic fundamentals,
sidestepping a question on whether further yen falls could be
unwelcome for the economy.
