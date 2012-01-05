* Official: no change in stance to tame yen rise when needed

* Japan mulls giving IMF resources depending on Europe efforts

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan will continue to pay close attention to currency moves and take appropriate action when needed, a senior government official said on Thursday, after Washington last month criticised Japanese intervention to weaken the yen against the dollar since last summer.

The official said that it would be hard for all countries to reach a consensus on currency policy, but that Japan would continue to seek understanding on its own foreign-exchange policy while keeping in contact with other authorities.

"It would be difficult for every interested party to share an understanding on currency policy," the official told reporters on condition of customary anonymity.

"There's no change to our stance of closely watching currencies and acting as appropriate," the official added.

The U.S. Treasury last month chided Japan for its solo yen-selling interventions in August and October last year that followed a joint Group of Seven action in the aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.

But the Japanese official justified Japan's solo action, saying that the steps were necessary to prevent the economy from deteriorating on the yen's historical rise against the dollar.

The dollar on Thursday hovered around 76.80 yen, near a record low of 75.31 yen touched on Oct. 31 shortly before Tokyo sold a record amount of yen to stem the currency's rise.

On Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the official said Japan will consider cooperating in boosting necessary resources at the International Monetary Fund depending on the region's own efforts.

"We will consider measures including funding cooperation with the IMF," the official said.

Japan will continue to buy bonds issued by the euro zone rescue fund by making use of highly liquid euro assets in its foreign reserves, the official added.