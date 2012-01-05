* Official: no change in stance to tame yen rise when needed
* Japan mulls giving IMF resources depending on Europe
efforts
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan will continue to pay
close attention to currency moves and take appropriate action
when needed, a senior government official said on Thursday,
after Washington last month criticised Japanese intervention to
weaken the yen against the dollar since last summer.
The official said that it would be hard for all countries to
reach a consensus on currency policy, but that Japan would
continue to seek understanding on its own foreign-exchange
policy while keeping in contact with other authorities.
"It would be difficult for every interested party to share
an understanding on currency policy," the official told
reporters on condition of customary anonymity.
"There's no change to our stance of closely watching
currencies and acting as appropriate," the official added.
The U.S. Treasury last month chided Japan for its solo
yen-selling interventions in August and October last year that
followed a joint Group of Seven action in the aftermath of the
March 11 earthquake.
But the Japanese official justified Japan's solo action,
saying that the steps were necessary to prevent the economy from
deteriorating on the yen's historical rise against the dollar.
The dollar on Thursday hovered around 76.80 yen, near
a record low of 75.31 yen touched on Oct. 31 shortly before
Tokyo sold a record amount of yen to stem the currency's rise.
On Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the official said Japan
will consider cooperating in boosting necessary resources at the
International Monetary Fund depending on the region's own
efforts.
"We will consider measures including funding cooperation
with the IMF," the official said.
Japan will continue to buy bonds issued by the euro zone
rescue fund by making use of highly liquid euro assets in its
foreign reserves, the official added.