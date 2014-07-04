(Adds details and background)
TOKYO, July 4 The Japanese government has
appointed Kiyoshi Hosomizo as commissioner of the Financial
Services Agency as part of a routine personnel reshuffle,
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.
The change takes effect immediately.
Hosomizo, 58, who joined the Ministry of Finance in 1978,
was head of the FSA's supervisory bureau. He takes over as head
of the country's financial regulator from Ryutaro Hatanaka, who
had been in the post for three years.
Under Hatanaka, the FSA made a subtle but significant shift
in its bank supervisory approach from its traditional focus on
lending practices to prevent a buildup of bad loans.
The FSA started telling regional banks recently to come up
with viable growth strategies or to merge with rivals in
shrinking local economies. Bank executives see it as the
regulator pushing for industry consolidation.
Hosomizo is taking over as Japan's top financial regulator
when Japan remains at odds with countries such as the United
States and Britain over how much capital major banks should have
to cushion them from possible future losses.
While the United States and some other countries push for
stricter capital rules, Japan disagrees about the details of a
common approach on grounds it already has in place a deposit
insurance system designed for bank failures.
FSA was spun off from Ministry of Finance in late 1990s as
an independent financial regulator overseeing banks, insurers
and brokerages.
