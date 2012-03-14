TOKYO, March 14 Japan's top government
spokesman said on Wednesday the government will continue to work
with the Bank of Japan to beat deflation and revive the economy.
The Japanese economy is expected to continue a moderate
pickup but the government remains on alert against risks
stemming from Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Fujimura told a
news conference.
The central bank kept monetary policy on hold in a meeting
that ended on Tuesday, rejecting a proposal by one of its board
members for more stimulus and disappointing some in markets who
thought the central bank could follow up last month's easing
with another move to amplify its impact.