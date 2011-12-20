TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had so far had only a limited effect on financial markets.

But he stressed that the government and the Bank of Japan would work together to minimise any damage to Japan's economy, which could be affected if the situation in North Korea hurt growth in Asian economies. Furukawa made the comment at a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.