TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's government will watch more closely the risk of the euro zone debt crisis hurting the Japanese economy through currency moves, trade and the financial system, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Tuesday.

"We explained in detail about Europe's debt crisis in our monthly economic report after the yen's rapid rise against the euro. It shows our resolve to increase our vigilance," Furukawa told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.