TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday he expects the Bank of Japan to take firm monetary policy steps when needed to pull the country out of deflation.

Furukawa, speaking to reporters, also said the government and the BOJ must work even harder than before to stop deflation.

The BOJ will announce a monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Japan's economy shrank a bigger-than-expected 0.6 percent in October-December, hurt by slowing global growth, Thai floods and a strong yen, casting doubt on expectations that growth will resume this quarter as Europe's debt crisis clouds the outlook.