TOKYO Aug 13 The Japanese economy is continuing
an uptrend led by domestic demand and is expected to sustain
moderate growth in the July-September quarter and beyond, also
underpinned by reconstruction-related demand, Economics Minister
Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday.
But risks of deterioration in the world economy warrant
attention with the backdrop of Europe's sovereign debt crisis,
Furukawa a d ded in a statement upon the release of gross domestic
product data for the April-June period.
The preliminary data showed Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent
in April-June from the previous quarter, slowing from
January-March as consumer spending loses some momentum and as
exports remain sluggish.