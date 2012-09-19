TOKYO, Sept 19 Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday he expects the Bank of Japan keep taking powerful easing steps until the nation's escape from deflation becomes certain.

Furukawa also told a news conference it is important for the central bank to achieve its 1 percent price goal through monetary policy.

The BOJ is expected to consider easing monetary policy in a review ending on Wednesday or signal its readiness to do so next month, as slowing global growth and rising tensions with trading partner China risk delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.