China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, March 29 International financial expert Mitsuhiro Furusawa will become Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, the country's top currency diplomat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Furusawa, 57, will assume his post on Friday, taking over from Takehiko Nakao, who is set to become the head of the Asian Development Bank.
Furusawa has headed the ministry's financial bureau since August last year. He has also held posts at the ministry's international bureau, dealing with development policy as well as the Group of Seven and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.