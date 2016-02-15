* Japan won't rule out options to soothe markets-sources
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan is poised to push for
greater cooperation from its G7 partners to soothe market
jitters but may struggle to produce measures that could
meaningfully restore global market confidence, government
sources say.
As economic leaders from G20 nations prepare to meet in
Shanghai next week, there is increasing market speculation that
the world's largest economies, notably G7 countries, may produce
a coordinated policy response to global market ructions and
slowing growth. This could include currency intervention.
While G7 policymakers could agree on joint statements that
warn against excessive market volatility, Japanese government
sources say they may have difficulty agreeing on more concrete
steps that instill market confidence in a joint global response.
Some Japanese policymakers doubt currency market
intervention could effectively stem yen rises, which are driven
by a global wave of risk aversion due to factors beyond their
control.
"I doubt whether stop-gap steps like solo currency
intervention would work in the face of global risk aversion,"
said a government source with direct knowledge of currency
deliberations.
"What's important is for G20 policymakers to deliver a
positive message to shake off negative sentiment that is
widespread in the global markets," the source told Reuters.
Global stock markets have taken a hit on concern over
China's slowdown and banking-sector woes in Europe. The yen has
risen as investors seek the safe-haven currency, hurting Tokyo
stocks and threatening to undermine the wealth effect premier
Shinzo Abe has generated with his "Abenomics" stimulus policies.
Abe and his finance minister, Taro Aso, have stepped up
their verbal warnings to investors against pushing the yen too
high, saying that Tokyo will take "appropriate action" against
excessive yen swings.
Tokyo is ready to work with G7 nations to convey to markets
that they are watching developments with vigilance, government
officials said, adding that they may issue an emergency
statement before the Shanghai G20 gathering if market turmoil
escalates by then.
"We won't rule out any steps, taking into account market
developments in the run-up to the G20 meeting," said one source,
when asked about the chance of a coordinated G20 response.
But there is no consensus among Japanese policymakers on
what steps could be taken beyond issuing verbal assurances
through G7 or G20 statements.
Central banks are ready to counter any sudden fund squeeze
with emergency liquidity provisions. But coordinated fiscal and
monetary stimulus measures by G20 nations seem unrealistic,
government sources say, as many advanced economies are left with
little policy ammunition.
That leaves solo currency intervention, or verbal threats of
one, to weaken the currency among the few remaining tools to
stimulate growth.
But Japan may have difficulty gaining consent from U.S. and
European counterparts on intervention, with the Bank of Japan's
decision to adopt negative interest rates having stocked fears
of a "currency devaluation war," some officials say.
"I wonder how Tokyo can manage to convince its G7 partners
that it needs to intervene now," said a senior policymaker with
knowledge of currency diplomacy.
"I think solo intervention would be quite difficult."
