TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's economy continues to
recover moderately but is already feeling the effects of
Europe's debt crisis and slowing overseas growth, Economics
Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday.
On whether the government should compile a supplementary
budget to support the economy, Furukawa said he does not have
any preconceptions now but added that the government will
consider the option "flexibly, if necessary".
Furukawa made the remarks at a news conference after the
release of data showing that Japan's economic expansion slowed
more than expected in the April-June, as a rebound in consumer
spending starts to lose momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs
on global demand.