TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese gross domestic
product (GDP) grew a revised 1.4 percent in July-September from
the previous quarter, slightly slower than preliminary data as
capital spending fell due to worries about the strong yen.
The figure compared with a preliminary 1.5 percent increase
and with a median forecast for a revised 1.3 percent rise.
The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 5.6
percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office said
on Friday. That compares with an initial reading of 6.0 percent
annualised growth and a median forecast for a 5.2 percent
annualised expansion.
Following is a table of revised GDP data for July-September
and April-June (in percent, median consensus market forecasts in
parentheses):
--------------------------------------------------------------
JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE
revised prelim revised
--------------------------------------------------------------
Qtr-on-qtr Real GDP +1.4 (+1.3) +1.5 -0.5
Real GDP (annualised) +5.6 (+5.2) +6.0 -2.0
Nominal GDP +1.2 +1.4 -1.6
Nominal GDP (annualised) +5.0 +5.6 -6.1
Gross Domestic Income +1.1 +1.3 -0.8
--------------------------------------------------------------
(in real terms) JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE
revised prelim revised
--------------------------------------------------------------
Private demand +1.1 +1.4 0.0
Private consumption +0.7 +1.0 +0.3
Household spending +0.7 +1.0 +0.3
Housing +5.2 +5.0 -2.0
Capital spending -0.4 (-0.1) +1.1 -0.5
--------------------------------------------------------------
Public demand 0.0 -0.1 +1.9
Government outlays +0.2 +0.4 +0.7
Capital investment -1.0 -2.8 +6.7
--------------------------------------------------------------
Exports +7.3 +6.2 -5.9
Imports +3.5 +3.4 +0.4
Contribution to GDP (in pct pt)
External demand +0.6 +0.4 -1.0
Domestic demand +0.8 +1.0 +0.5
Private inventory +0.3 +0.2 -0.0
--------------------------------------------------------------
GDP deflator (yr-on-yr) -2.2 -1.9 -2.4
Domestic demand deflator -0.7 -0.4 -1.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website