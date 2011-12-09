TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) grew a revised 1.4 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, slightly slower than preliminary data as capital spending fell due to worries about the strong yen. The figure compared with a preliminary 1.5 percent increase and with a median forecast for a revised 1.3 percent rise. The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 5.6 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, the Cabinet Office said on Friday. That compares with an initial reading of 6.0 percent annualised growth and a median forecast for a 5.2 percent annualised expansion. Following is a table of revised GDP data for July-September and April-June (in percent, median consensus market forecasts in parentheses): -------------------------------------------------------------- JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE revised prelim revised -------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr Real GDP +1.4 (+1.3) +1.5 -0.5 Real GDP (annualised) +5.6 (+5.2) +6.0 -2.0 Nominal GDP +1.2 +1.4 -1.6 Nominal GDP (annualised) +5.0 +5.6 -6.1 Gross Domestic Income +1.1 +1.3 -0.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- (in real terms) JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE revised prelim revised -------------------------------------------------------------- Private demand +1.1 +1.4 0.0 Private consumption +0.7 +1.0 +0.3 Household spending +0.7 +1.0 +0.3 Housing +5.2 +5.0 -2.0 Capital spending -0.4 (-0.1) +1.1 -0.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- Public demand 0.0 -0.1 +1.9 Government outlays +0.2 +0.4 +0.7 Capital investment -1.0 -2.8 +6.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- Exports +7.3 +6.2 -5.9 Imports +3.5 +3.4 +0.4 Contribution to GDP (in pct pt) External demand +0.6 +0.4 -1.0 Domestic demand +0.8 +1.0 +0.5 Private inventory +0.3 +0.2 -0.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- GDP deflator (yr-on-yr) -2.2 -1.9 -2.4 Domestic demand deflator -0.7 -0.4 -1.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website